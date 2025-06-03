Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the layoffs were necessary to realign teams in accordance with company's evolving priorities, particularly its growing focus on AI.

Microsoft layoffs 2025: Tech giant Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, has announced more job cuts weeks after firing 6,000 employees, nearly 3 per cent of its global workforce. As per a filing with Washington state's Employment Security Department, 305 additional employees in Redmond, Washington, have been asked to leave, IANS reported.

The latest layoffs are in addition to the 6,000 job cuts announced last month, a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in reports.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on layoffs

The Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has said that the recent layoffs were not linked to employee performance but due to organisational restructuring. Addressing staff during a town-hall meeting, Nadella said the layoffs were necessary to realign teams in accordance with Microsoft's evolving priorities, particularly its growing focus on artificial intelligence. He acknowledged the emotional toll of the decision but underscored that it was driven by strategic shifts, not shortcomings in productivity or talent.

Last month, Frank X Shaw, Chief Communications Officer, Microsoft, said that “We've entered the era of AI agents”. “Thanks to groundbreaking advancements in reasoning and memory, AI models are now more capable and efficient, and we're seeing how AI systems can help us all solve problems in new ways. For example, 15 million developers are already using GitHub Copilot, and features like agent mode and code review are streamlining the way they code, check, deploy and troubleshoot,” he said during the 'Microsoft Build 2025' event.

