Morale of employees at Rs 180,000 crore giant at ‘all-time low’, hunting for jobs desperately | File Photo

Troubled waters at India’s most valuable startup are leaving employees extremely insecure about their future. Billionaire Byju Raveendran’s edtech giant is tackling issues linked to lenders and financial row over resignation of auditor Deloitte.

Problems increased when three board members stepped down, leaving only the founder family at the helm of the company which was valued at over Rs 180,000 crore ($22 billion) last year.

Bengaluru-headquartered Byju’s has already conducted thousands of layoffs recently. Questions over its financial health and governance practices has left many of the remaining employees’ morale “at an all-time low”, Reuters quoted an unnamed senior manager at Byju’s as saying.

According to the Reuters report, almost every employee at Byju’s is hunting for a new job at all times and wants “to leave desperately before they are asked to pack up overnight,” the senior manager said. The situation is “so dismal” that subordinates and managers are looking for jobs together, it added.

Employees have also alleged lack of communication from management over the recent major developments related to the company. The silence is leaving them more insecure and concerned.

After witnessing its value soar on the back of the push to online education during the Covid-19 pandemic, Byju’s has seen demand slowdown with people returning to physical workplaces again.

On top of it, Byju’s is involved in a legal battle with US lenders over a $1.2 billion loan and is facing regulatory scrutiny. Its valuation was cut by at least one marquee investor Blackrock to $8.2 billion (around Rs 67,000 crore). Meanwhile, employees are working from one day to next fearing layoffs.

(Inputs from Reuters)