Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 5.3% for 2020, says coronavirus to dampen domestic demand

Amid global coronavirus outbreak, Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its growth forecast for India to 5.3% for 2020 from 5.4% estimated earlier, saying that the new virus may dampen domestic demand.

In its update on Global Macro Outlook for March, Moody's said the virus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies which will dampen global economic activity.

"It now seems certain that even if the virus is steadily contained, the outbreak will dampen global economic activity well into Q2 of this year," it said.

The ratings agency has predicted that the number of coronavirus cases would keep increasing globally and there would be travel restrictions through the April-June period.

The agency expects the pandemic to disrupt supply chain. It also expects consumption and investment to be affected and prices of oil and other commodities to remain around current lows until the end of June.

Moody's has projected India's growth at 5.3% for 2020, lower than 5.4% GDP expansion projected in February, after taking into account baseline scenario of significant global disruption.

It has also revised growth forecasts for G20 economies to 2.1%, 0.3 percentage point lower than the previous baseline.

China's 2020 growth forecast has also been lowered to 4.8% from the previous estimate of 5.2%. For the US, growth of 1.5% is now expected, down from the previous estimate of 1.7%.

"Since the publication of our last Global Macro Outlook update in mid-February, the coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies including Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, France and the US," Moody's said.

"Previously, we assessed the effects of the virus mainly on aggregate demand in China, global travel and global factory output resulting from disruptions in supply chains through East Asia," the agency noted.

"In particular, a sustained pullback in consumption, coupled with extended closures of businesses, would hurt earnings, drive layoffs and weigh on sentiment. Such conditions could ultimately feed self-sustaining recessionary dynamics. Heightened asset price volatility would magnify the shock," it added.

When asked to comment on the new forecast, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said, "First US-China trade war caused economic slowdown globally and now Coronavirus has hit economy and impacted global trade. So it's natural that its impact will fall on every country's economy."

(With agencies)