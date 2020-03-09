Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 5.3% for 2020, says coronavirus to dampen domestic demand

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 5.3% for 2020, says coronavirus to dampen domestic demand

Moody's said coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies which will dampen global economic activity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 07:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid global coronavirus outbreak, Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its growth forecast for India to 5.3% for 2020 from 5.4% estimated earlier, saying that the new virus may dampen domestic demand.

In its update on Global Macro Outlook for March, Moody's said the virus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies which will dampen global economic activity.

"It now seems certain that even if the virus is steadily contained, the outbreak will dampen global economic activity well into Q2 of this year," it said. 

The ratings agency has predicted that the number of coronavirus cases would keep increasing globally and there would be travel restrictions through the April-June period.

The agency expects the pandemic to disrupt supply chain. It also expects consumption and investment to be affected and prices of oil and other commodities to remain around current lows until the end of June.

Moody's has projected India's growth at 5.3% for 2020, lower than 5.4% GDP expansion projected in February, after taking into account baseline scenario of significant global disruption.

It has also revised growth forecasts for G20 economies to 2.1%, 0.3 percentage point lower than the previous baseline. 

China's 2020 growth forecast has also been lowered to 4.8% from the previous estimate of 5.2%. For the US, growth of 1.5% is now expected, down from the previous estimate of 1.7%.

"Since the publication of our last Global Macro Outlook update in mid-February, the coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies including Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, France and the US," Moody's said. 

"Previously, we assessed the effects of the virus mainly on aggregate demand in China, global travel and global factory output resulting from disruptions in supply chains through East Asia," the agency noted.

"In particular, a sustained pullback in consumption, coupled with extended closures of businesses, would hurt earnings, drive layoffs and weigh on sentiment. Such conditions could ultimately feed self-sustaining recessionary dynamics. Heightened asset price volatility would magnify the shock," it added.

When asked to comment on the new forecast, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said, "First US-China trade war caused economic slowdown globally and now Coronavirus has hit economy and impacted global trade. So it's natural that its impact will fall on every country's economy."

(With agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

DNA Explainer: Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing and rover mission; what to expect on moon

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

Mukesh Ambani firm earns Rs 953.23 crore by selling this from Rs 32983 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE