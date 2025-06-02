Tata Sons will invest Rs 30,000 crore in emerging businesses like Tata Digital, Electronics, Air India, defence, and battery units to scale growth.

Tata Sons, the parent company of the Tata Group, is planning a massive investment of Rs 30,000 crore to support its emerging businesses. According to a report by The Economic Times, the board of Tata Sons approved this investment during a meeting held last week. The funding will be used to grow several new ventures such as Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Air India, and the group’s defence and battery units.

A source quoted in the report said the equity infusion is part of a broader plan by Tata Sons to support its newer businesses at the execution level. This move is aimed at helping these businesses scale up and reach their next phase of growth.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has earlier spoken about the group’s strong focus on its emerging ventures. Among these, the defence sector has recently received increased attention. The company believes that the early stage or gestation period for these businesses is now over, and they are ready to move towards delivering profits and long-term success.

In addition to this Rs 30,000 crore investment, the Tata Group had previously committed an investment of USD 18 billion in the fields of electronics and semiconductors, which are seen as key future industries.

The group's flagship company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recently announced that it is splitting its AI.Cloud unit into two separate divisions. This change is intended to accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding area of artificial intelligence and cloud services.

Speaking earlier this year at the NIT Trichy Global Alumni Meet, N Chandrasekaran emphasised his commitment to transforming Air India into a world-class airline. He spoke of improving the airline in all aspects, hardware, flight experience, customer service, and technology.

Tata Sons aims to make Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, and Air India part of its top 10 businesses in the near future, showing the group’s strong belief in the potential of these new ventures.