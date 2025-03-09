Ratan Tata, who passed away last year at the age of 86, led the Tata Group for over two decades

Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran recently shared a heartfelt memory of Ratan Tata at an event. According to The Economic Times, he recalled how, despite his declining health in recent years, Tata always made it a point to personally receive him and see him off. "I told him, ‘Sir, you don’t have to do this,’ but he insisted. Courtesy and fairness were deeply important to him," Chandrasekaran said.

Ratan Tata, who passed away last year at the age of 86, led the Tata Group for over two decades, spearheading its global expansion. Under his leadership, the company acquired Tetley Tea (2000), Corus Steel (2007), and Jaguar-Land Rover (2008), marking India’s entry into major international markets. He was also the driving force behind the Indica, India’s first homegrown car, and the affordable Nano car project.

A graduate in architecture from Cornell University, Tata joined the family business in 1962 and took over as chairman in 1991. He introduced key reforms, promoting younger leaders and modernizing the group's operations.

Ratan Tata was known for his modest lifestyle and commitment to philanthropy, with two-thirds of Tata Sons’ shares held by charitable trusts. After stepping down, he became an active startup investor, backing companies like Paytm, Ola Electric, and Urban Company.

In recognition of his immense contributions, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor, in 2008.