Monthly salary of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is also Reliance Jio director, is Rs...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani earn a whopping salary. Know details here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in the whole of Asia. With his various ventures, Mukesh Ambani has earned a whopping net worth of Rs 963 crore. Now, the next generation of the Ambani family is shouldering the responsibility to take the flag ahead.

Among the three children of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani was an important part of the growth of Reliance Industries. The Economic Times reports, that Mukesh Ambani announced Isha Ambani’s appointment to the position of CEO of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a retail division of Reliance Industries established in 2006.

Isha Ambani gets a monthly pay of Rs 35 lakh, exclusive to divided profits, reports GQ. Without dividend profits, the 31-year-old's annual income is around Rs. 4.2 crore. 

Isha Ambani leads Reliance Retail which is worth Rs 8,361 lakh crore, as per Money Control. RRVL is among the top four corporations in India. With 18,500 locations and digital commerce platforms covering the four main consumer baskets of groceries, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharmaceuticals. 

Read: Meet man, once earned Rs 1000 per month, worked in theatre, now owns Rs 5000 crore company, his business is..

This includes, among many others, AJIO, Tira, Dunzo, Netmeds, Reliance Digital, and Reliance Trends.

