Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Arabia sets eyes on this hidden treasure of Pakistan, offers to buy 15% stake, reason is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

In a first, Himachal delays salaries of over 2 lakh govt employees, reason is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

7 largest snakes that are extinct now

7 largest snakes that are extinct now

5 fastest planets in solar system

5 fastest planets in solar system

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

HomeBusiness

Business

Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Arabia sets eyes on this hidden treasure of Pakistan, offers to buy 15% stake, reason is...

The Pakistan government is reportedly considering selling a stake in this project to Saudi Arabia

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Arabia sets eyes on this hidden treasure of Pakistan, offers to buy 15% stake, reason is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis despite receiving financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other countries. However, the country might have a potential solution in the form of its gold-rich mines in Balochistan, particularly the Reko Diq mine.

The Pakistan government is reportedly considering selling a 15% stake in the Reko Diq Mining Project to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has shown interest in this stake and also proposed grants for infrastructure development to support Pakistan’s economic landscape.

According to The Express Tribune, Pakistan is setting up a committee to review the Saudi proposal. This committee will provide recommendations to the federal cabinet, which will then negotiate the final price. The Reko Diq mine is a joint venture, with 50% owned by Barrick Gold and the rest split between Pakistan and Balochistan.

The Reko Diq mine, located in the Chagai district of Balochistan, is one of the largest gold and copper mines in the world. Early reports from 1995 revealed significant amounts of gold and copper. Experts estimated the mine could hold around 400 million tons of gold, valued at over $1 trillion. Bloomberg previously highlighted Reko Diq’s potential to produce substantial quantities of copper and gold annually for decades.

While IMF aid has provided some relief to Pakistan, selling state-owned assets like the Reko Diq stake might be one of the few options left to stabilise the economy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

This UPSC coaching has been fined Rs 5 lakh, it's not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS or Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

This UPSC coaching has been fined Rs 5 lakh, it's not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS or Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

Stree 2 breaks Baahubali 2's box-office record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in...

Stree 2 breaks Baahubali 2's box-office record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in...

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

'If PM Modi agrees....': Ex-Pakistan star's massive take on PCB vs BCCI tussle over 2025 Champions Trophy row

'If PM Modi agrees....': Ex-Pakistan star's massive take on PCB vs BCCI tussle over 2025 Champions Trophy row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement