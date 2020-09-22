Modi govt plans 'One District One Product' industrialisation strategy at district level to boost AtmaNirbhar Bharat

The government is taking a series of steps to boost industrialization at the district levels for promoting the goals of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

"Government of India is in the process of initiating a program named "One District One Product" (ODOP) based on strengths of a district and National Priorities, ODOP is seen as a transformational step forward towards realizing the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment and rural entrepreneurship taking us to the goal of AtmaNirbhar Bharat," said Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on the schemes for industrially backward districts in the country.

He added Niti Aayog is in process of implementing the ''Aspirational Districts Program'' under which districts are being identified on the basis of social indicators like Health & Nutrition, Learning Outcomes, and Basic Infrastructure. Through a robust monitoring framework of sectors, the program is aimed at improving the economic productivity of the districts.

He pointed out that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is not having any specific scheme, only meant for the backward districts of the country. However, DPIIT has been implementing various schemes for providing incentives to industries in the states/ UTs, towards the socio-economic development of the states/ UTs.

In his reply, he also shared the details of the industrially backward districts in the Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Also read Atmanirbhar Bharat is for stable global order: PM Modi

There are eight industrially backward districts in the Rajasthan which are Banswara, Baran, Badhmer, Dhaulpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Karauli.

While Maharashtra which is also the second most industrialized state in the country has little over 30 industrially backward districts which are Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurga & some Talukas of Plaghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune & Nashik.