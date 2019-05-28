Modi 2.0 Blueprint: Aviation sector to prosper under new 100 days plan

PMO has strictly warned to solve AI, Jet and Pavan Hans issues.

The government is looking to strengthen the regional connectivity scheme under 100 days plan.

As per sources, under the flying scheme, the government will either bring ten new airports in service or it will put into operation the old airports.

The coming up of ten new airports under the flying scheme implies ten new cities will be connected.

As per sources, the government wants to start with the third phase of the flying scheme.

However, if the third phase doesn't start for some reason then the government will soon start with the second phase as written under the scheme.

The government wants to increase the current number of airports in the country from 100 to 150, and also clear roads under the same scheme.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has given a strict instruction to solve the issues of Air India, Jet Airways and Pawan Hans within six months.

The government is also focusing on retrieving Jet Airways from its financial crisis through various banks.

For Air India's disinvestment the government will come up with new terms and conditions within the next 2-3 months, whereas solving Pavan Hans' disinvestment problem has been kept on top priority by the Aviation sector.

The Indian Aviation sector's growth has occured in double digits and thus the government may consider taking strong actions within the next three months.