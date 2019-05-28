Modi 2.0 Blueprint: Aviation sector to prosper under new 100 days plan

Headlines

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Asia Cup 2023: Squad list, date, teams, schedule, venue and latest updates

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

ISRO's tweet on Chandrayaan-3 is now India’s most-liked social media post, beats Virat Kohli's record

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

ISRO's tweet on Chandrayaan-3 is now India’s most-liked social media post, beats Virat Kohli's record

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars as cute babies

Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman: Hindu gods with their divine weapons

Famous scientists that you should know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

Shoojit Sircar reacts to Allu Arjun winning National Award for Best Actor: 'Vicky Kaushal deserved to win...'

Watch: Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together leaving an eatery in Bandra

HomeBusiness

Business

Modi 2.0 Blueprint: Aviation sector to prosper under new 100 days plan

PMO has strictly warned to solve AI, Jet and Pavan Hans issues.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 03:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government is looking to strengthen the regional connectivity scheme under 100 days plan. 

As per sources, under the flying scheme, the government will either bring ten new airports in service or it will put into operation the old airports. 

The coming up of ten new airports under the flying scheme implies ten new cities will be connected.

As per sources, the government wants to start with the third phase of the flying scheme. 

However, if the third phase doesn't start for some reason then the government will soon start with the second phase as written under the scheme. 

The government wants to increase the current number of airports in the country from 100 to 150, and also clear roads under the same scheme.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has given a strict instruction to solve the issues of Air India, Jet Airways and Pawan Hans within six months.

The government is also focusing on retrieving Jet Airways from its financial crisis through various banks.

For Air India's disinvestment the government will come up with new terms and conditions within the next 2-3 months, whereas solving Pavan Hans' disinvestment problem has been kept on top priority by the Aviation sector. 

The Indian Aviation sector's growth has occured in double digits and thus the government may consider taking strong actions within the next three months. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shrestha Sree, DU grad who aced interview, bagged AIR 444 in UPSC; know her success story

Man with Rs 17 in bank account deposits Rs 100 crore cheque in temple's donation box

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

PM Modi in Greece: First visit by Indian PM in 40 years, check complete itinerary

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE