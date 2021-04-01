Mobikwik Data breach: RBI orders forensic audit of systems by certified auditor

The case of a data breach of users from the popular online payment Mobikwik app is now catching on. Taking cognizance in the case of leakage of information of crores of users, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered an inquiry immediately.

As per Zee News Hindi, citing a Business Today report, the RBI has taken the data breach case users very seriously and has ordered Mobikwik to conduct an immediate forensic audit. The company has been asked to get the matter probed by a certified auditor. However, given the seriousness of the matter, RBI and Mobikwik declined to comment.

The report says that the central bank has asked Mobikwik for an immediate investigation conducted by an agency accredited by the CERT-IN (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team).

An Indian security researcher last month flagged on Twitter that data of 110 million MobiKwik customers had been leaked from the company`s servers.MobiKwik denied the claim on March 4, saying it did not find any security lapses, adding that its legal team would take "strict action against this so-called researcher".

After several other users said the leak seemed genuine, MobiKwik on Tuesday said it is probing the matter.

MobiKwik also said users could have uploaded their data on several platforms and it was incorrect to say their information visible on the darkweb was accessed from the payments company.

According to the information, the email addresses, phone numbers, bank account details, card details and passwords of people using Mobikwik have been stolen. However, on this news of hacking, Mobikwik has clarified that no such incident took place.

(With agency inputs)