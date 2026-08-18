MMTC-PAMP partners with STOEX to bring verified gold savings to digital-first investors

Gold investment is getting a digital makeover as MMTC-PAMP joins hands with STOEX, letting investors accumulate 24-karat physical gold from just Rs 10 with transparent, secure, and verified ownership.

MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited, which is India's only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refiner, has entered into a partnership with STOEX, the gold ownership platform operated by P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited, to offer its Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) to retail investors across India.

After this partnership, STOEX users can accumulate assay-certified 24-karat gold refined by MMTC-PAMP in amounts as small as Rs 10. Each gram of gold held on the platform will be backed 1:1 by physical gold held in Sequel’s institutional-grade vaults and independently audited by Grant Thornton.

The partnership pairs MMTC-PAMP's globally recognised refining and certification standards with STOEX's transparency. The platform offers users access to the physical gold backing their holdings, along with no hidden charges and tamper-proof tracking of their gold ownership.

Physical gold, without the friction

Gold still remains a major store of wealth for Indian households, which are estimated to collectively hold over 25,000 tonnes. However, traditional purchase of gold can involve concerns around its purity, making charges, redemption, and unclear costs.

STOEX’s Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) is designed to address these concerns by combining certified precious metals with direct physical backing and transparent ownership.

The Gold Accumulation Plan on STOEX is designed to remove each of these barriers:

Certified purity- Every gram is 24-karat (999.9+) gold refined by MMTC-PAMP, India's only LBMA-accredited refinery.

Real ownership- Holdings are backed 1:1 by allocated physical gold, not pooled entitlement

Verifiable custody- Gold is securely vaulted in institutional-grade vaults and subject to independent audits, managed by Universal Trusteeship Services.

Accessible entry- Accumulation starts at Rs 10, with the flexibility to buy, sell, or take delivery of physical gold.

"Gold has always been central to how Indian families build and protect wealth, and our role is to ensure that every gram carries the assurance of certified purity," said Harshit Gupta, Head - Digital Metals, MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited.

"By bringing our Gold Accumulation Plan to STOEX, we are making that same trusted, assay-certified gold accessible to a new generation of digital-first investors,'' he added.

Sudeep Chatterjee, Global Chief Business officer, STOEX (P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited) said, "We built STOEX to strip away the friction and opacity that have long surrounded gold buying- no hidden charges, no difficulty in redemption, and full visibility into what you own. Partnering with MMTC-PAMP lets us pair that transparent, customer-first experience with the most trusted gold refinery in the country, and makes disciplined, long-term gold saving genuinely accessible."

Alongside its gold offering, STOEX is also introducing silver built on the same principles of allocated ownership, transparent pricing, independent verification, and physical redeemability. As silver gains traction among investors for its dual role as an industrial metal and a store of value, the platform aims to make high-quality, investment-grade silver accessible with the same trust and transparency that underpin its gold proposition.

About MMTC-PAMP

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, MKS PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand, and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country’s only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honored as India’s Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024. (https://www.mmtcpamp.com/)

About STOEX (P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited)

STOEX is a physical gold ownership platform operated by P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited. STOEX enables customers to buy, sell, and own verified 24-karat gold and silver refined by MMTC-PAMP, backed 1:1 by allocated physical gold, securely vaulted, and independently audited, with transparent pricing and no hidden charges. (stoex.in).