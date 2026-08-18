FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bengaluru double murder: Husband and son watched Bigg Boss, wife planned their brutal killings with lover

Bengaluru double murder: Husband, son watched BB, wife planned their killings

Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September: Know expected date, models of first foldable iPhone; check details here

Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September

CJP ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign: Abhijeet Dipke-led protest leads to Principal’s removal in Maharashtra; details here

CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ Drive: Big win in Maharashtra as principal removed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Latest NewsBusiness

BUSINESS

MMTC-PAMP partners with STOEX to bring verified gold savings to digital-first investors

Gold investment is getting a digital makeover as MMTC-PAMP joins hands with STOEX, letting investors accumulate 24-karat physical gold from just Rs 10 with transparent, secure, and verified ownership.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 05:47 PM IST

MMTC-PAMP partners with STOEX to bring verified gold savings to digital-first investors
MMTC-PAMP and STOEX join hands to reshape gold ownership.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited, which is India's only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refiner, has entered into a partnership with STOEX, the gold ownership platform operated by P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited, to offer its Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) to retail investors across India.

After this partnership, STOEX users can accumulate assay-certified 24-karat gold refined by MMTC-PAMP in amounts as small as Rs 10. Each gram of gold held on the platform will be backed 1:1 by physical gold held in Sequel’s institutional-grade vaults and independently audited by Grant Thornton.

The partnership pairs MMTC-PAMP's globally recognised refining and certification standards with STOEX's transparency. The platform offers users access to the physical gold backing their holdings, along with no hidden charges and tamper-proof tracking of their gold ownership.

Physical gold, without the friction 

Gold still remains a major store of wealth for Indian households, which are estimated to collectively hold over 25,000 tonnes. However, traditional purchase of gold can involve concerns around its purity, making charges, redemption, and unclear costs.

STOEX’s Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) is designed to address these concerns by combining certified precious metals with direct physical backing and transparent ownership.

The Gold Accumulation Plan on STOEX is designed to remove each of these barriers:

Certified purity- Every gram is 24-karat (999.9+) gold refined by MMTC-PAMP, India's only LBMA-accredited refinery.

Real ownership- Holdings are backed 1:1 by allocated physical gold, not pooled entitlement

Verifiable custody- Gold is securely vaulted in institutional-grade vaults and subject to independent audits, managed by Universal Trusteeship Services.

Accessible entry- Accumulation starts at Rs 10, with the flexibility to buy, sell, or take delivery of physical gold.  

"Gold has always been central to how Indian families build and protect wealth, and our role is to ensure that every gram carries the assurance of certified purity," said Harshit Gupta, Head - Digital Metals, MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited.

"By bringing our Gold Accumulation Plan to STOEX, we are making that same trusted, assay-certified gold accessible to a new generation of digital-first investors,'' he added.

Sudeep Chatterjee, Global Chief Business officer, STOEX (P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited) said, "We built STOEX to strip away the friction and opacity that have long surrounded gold buying- no hidden charges, no difficulty in redemption, and full visibility into what you own. Partnering with MMTC-PAMP lets us pair that transparent, customer-first experience with the most trusted gold refinery in the country, and makes disciplined, long-term gold saving genuinely accessible." 

Alongside its gold offering, STOEX is also introducing silver built on the same principles of allocated ownership, transparent pricing, independent verification, and physical redeemability. As silver gains traction among investors for its dual role as an industrial metal and a store of value, the platform aims to make high-quality, investment-grade silver accessible with the same trust and transparency that underpin its gold proposition.

About MMTC-PAMP

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, MKS PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand, and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country’s only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honored as India’s Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024. (https://www.mmtcpamp.com/)

About STOEX (P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited) 

STOEX is a physical gold ownership platform operated by P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited. STOEX enables customers to buy, sell, and own verified 24-karat gold and silver refined by MMTC-PAMP, backed 1:1 by allocated physical gold, securely vaulted, and independently audited, with transparent pricing and no hidden charges. (stoex.in). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve as ‘emergency preparedness’ as Opposition questions utilisation
PM CARES Fund Row: Govt defends Rs 8,452 crore reserve amid Opposition attack
Bengaluru double murder: Husband and son watched Bigg Boss, wife planned their brutal killings with lover
Bengaluru double murder: Husband, son watched BB, wife planned their killings
Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September: Know expected date, models of first foldable iPhone; check details here
Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in September
CJP ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign: Abhijeet Dipke-led protest leads to Principal’s removal in Maharashtra; details here
CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ Drive: Big win in Maharashtra as principal removed
MMTC-PAMP partners with STOEX to bring verified gold savings to digital-first investors
MMTC-PAMP partners with STOEX to bring verified gold savings to digital-first in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement