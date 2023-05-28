Millionaire father of IAS officer wants to stay at old age home due to this shocking reason

Millionaire father of an IAS officer leaves home stay at an old age home| Photo: Pixabay

Respecting our elderly parents is not only our duty but also a cultural value imbibed into our DNAs for over generations. It is not extraordinary to have differences with our parents; occasional fights between parents and children are a story of every household. What really matters is at the end of the day, we all sit together and eat dinner.

In a contradictory incident, a 78-year-old father of an IAS officer reached the Ramlal old-age home in Sikandra to spend the rest of his life there.

The staff of the old-age home was startled as the old man was in branded clothing. When asked, he said that he wanted to live at the old-age home as his family does not treat him with respect.

Reportedly, the man is a father to two sons. The elder son is an IAS officer and the younger son is a businessman.

He burst into tears in front of the home's staff and said that his family disrespects him. His elder son who is an IAS officer disrespects him whenever he comes and the younger son left home and leaves separately. Talking about his wife he said that she spends most of her time on phone and fights with him a lot.

He shared that in spite of being an owner of a bungalow and good whealth, his family fails to give him, his due respect and that is why he chose to leave his home and wants to live at the old age home.