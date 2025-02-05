Netizens praised his disciplined approach, calling him a smart investor. Many highlighted his patience, consistency, and long-term mindset as key lessons for wealth-building

A Gurgaon-based professional working at Accenture has shared how he built a net worth of Rs 5 crore in just 11 years. Gurjot Ahluwalia, who plans to retire financially independent in 2025, recently posted on social media, calling this achievement his biggest success of 2024. He also shared a screenshot of an app showing his net worth at Rs 5 crore, with liabilities of only Rs 2.7 lakh.

Ahluwalia credited his success to three key strategies: career growth for a higher income, aggressive savings through delayed gratification, and equity investments. He emphasised that avoiding debt and rent played a crucial role in his journey, as his education was funded by his parents, and he lived with them, saving on housing costs.

Despite his impressive growth, Ahluwalia admitted that recent market corrections had reduced his net worth by 8-10%.

When a netizen asked about his liabilities, Ahluwalia responded that he was in Dubai at the time. He generally keeps his liabilities under Rs 1 lakh. In a video shared online, he highlighted the importance of staying invested for the long term, saying that "time in the market" matters more than "timing the market."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ahluwalia is a senior manager at Accenture Strategy and has previous experience in wealth management. He holds an MBA from FORE School of Management and a BTech from Chandigarh Engineering College.

Netizens praised his disciplined approach, calling him a smart investor. Many highlighted his patience, consistency, and long-term mindset as key lessons for wealth-building.