Midcap stocks to be in limelight as many results are to come

1. Will it be bull market or bear market today?

We expect Nifty spot to test the support level of 11810. A fall in global markets may test this downside level. Overall we can expect a range bound movement from the market.

2. Which stocks are likely to be in limelight today?

Mid cap category stocks seem to be in the limelight as we know lots of results are there to come.

3. Which sectors are likely to impact the market?

Shares of aviation companies will be in focus with InterGlobe Aviation, hitting a new high of Rs 1,716, up 3%. Indigo and other low-cost airlines like SpiceJet have gained market share in recent weeks after the grounding of Jet Airways.

4. Your mid-term view?

Post strong election results and return of NDA government, sentiments of the broader market is positive. Investors who have adequate exposure to equities are likely to benefit in the coming months. Conviction on the political front will bring in a lot of liquidity to the market and thus good quality mid caps will be in action.

5. What drove markets yesterday?

Benchmark indices turned positive in the final hour of the day with Nifty around 11,950. Among sectors, infrastructure and PSU banks index were under pressure, while buying was seen in the sectors like energy, FMCG, IT and metal.

Siddharth Sedani, Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers