Microsoft to lay off nearly 5,000 employees: What's driving the job cuts?

The tech giant announced the job cuts on Monday as it looks to improve efficiency after a difficult business period. Microsoft's shares have fallen nearly 23 percent in the first half of 2026, marking their worst performance for the corresponding period in recent years.

Microsoft has announced that it is laying off 4,800 employees -- about 2.1 percent of its global workforce -- as the company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant announced the job cuts on Monday (July 6) as it looks to improve efficiency after a difficult business period. Microsoft's shares have fallen nearly 23 percent in the first half of 2026, marking their worst performance for the corresponding period in recent years.

Earlier this year, Microsoft had offered voluntary buyouts to around 9,000 employees or about 7 percent of its United States-based workforce. The Washington-headquartered software firm often trims jobs near the end of its financial year in June as it sets spending plans for the upcoming fiscal.

The job cuts at Microsoft come amid the Big Tech's massive expenditure on AI -- set to top USD 700 billion this year. The historic AI outlays are putting pressure on companies to make returns from the technology and offset the rising cost of incorporating it across their businesses. The layoffs are not limited to Microsoft: Previously, Amazon and Meta Platforms also announced thousands of job cuts this year.