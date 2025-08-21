Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, data scientists get? Details here

It has been revealed that Microsoft employees with around 18 years of experience can get an annual package of around $1 million. How much do software engineers, business analysts, data scientists and others get there? Details of the leaked Microsoft salary report.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, data scientists get? Details here
Microsoft
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    How much does Microsoft pay its employees? How much can a software engineer expect as a salary from the technology conglomerate? After former Google engineer Deedy Das leaked salaries of Microsoft employees, people can also know about Microsoft’s 30-year wealth plan for its employees. The leaked salary chart reveals that Microsoft engineers at the entry level, with typical experience of up to two years, can earn $88,000 to $138,000 in total compensation. It can grow to $2,000,000 to over $5,000,000 in seven to 10 years. These figures include base salary, stock, and bonus amounts.

    Microsoft salary chart leaked

    Taking to the social media platform X, the whistleblower ex-employee wrote, "Microsoft just leaked their official compensation bands for engineers. We often forget that you can be a stable, high-performing engineer with great work-life balance, be a Big Tech lifer, and comfortably retire with a net worth of $15M!" It has been revealed that employees with around 18 years of experience can get an annual package of around $1 million. An employee who begins at L57, or the entry level, and reaches the top at L70 could earn over $23 million in gross income over their career. It can be concluded that they can save up to around $4.2 million and invest nearly $8.8 million. With this, a Microsoft employee could accumulate a total net worth of $13 million by the end of his career.

     

    Microsoft base salary data (2025) in US Dollars:

    Software Engineering: Up to $284,000
    Applied Sciences: $127,200 to $261,103
    Business Analytics: $159,300 to $191,580
    Business Planning: $117,200 to $201,900
    Business Program Management: $102,380 to $195,100
    Cloud Network Engineering: $122,700 to $220,716
    Cloud Solution Architecture: $130,000 to $207,285
    Construction Project Management: $150,000 to $193,690
    Customer Experience Engineering: $126,422 to $239,585
    Customer Experience Program Management: $141,865 to $201,508
    Customer Solutions Architecture: $122,730 to $225,000
    Data Analytics: $132,385 to $205,000
    Data Center Operations Management: $115,000 to $176,900
    Data Engineering: $144,855 to $264,000
    Data Science: $121,200 to $274,500
    Demand Planning: $147,000 to $204,550
    Digital Cloud Solution Architecture: $155,085 to $217,589
    Electrical Engineering: $138,995 to $247,650
    Financial Analysis: $91,100 to $213,800
    Hardware Engineering: $136,000 to $270,641
    Product Design: $125,100 to $208,058
    Product Management: $122,800 to $250,000
    Product Marketing: $113,350 to $213,200
    Research Sciences: $146,054 to $208,000
    Research, Applied and Data Sciences: $85,821 to $208,800
    Service Engineering: $130,080 to $182,500
    Silicon Engineering: $116,334 to $275,000
    Site Reliability Engineering: $135,100 to $236,670
    Software Engineering: $82,971 to $284,000
    Solution Area Specialists: $144,000 to $209,300
    Supply Planning: $131,300 to $193,270
    Technical Program Management: $120,900 to $238,000
    Technical Support Advisory: $114,290 to $153,984
    Technical Support Engineering: $80,371 to $176,606
    Technology Specialists: $168,800 to $200,000
    X Research: $138,560 to $177,148
    LinkedIn (Microsoft Subsidiary) base salary data:
    Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning: Up to $336,000
    Manager, Software Engineering: $197,185 to $301,000
    Product Manager: $141,000 to $252,000
    Software Engineer: $108,826 to $205,000
    Software Engineer, Machine Learning: $135,000 to $231,000
    Software Engineer, Systems Infrastructure: $135,000 to $231,000
    Senior Software Engineer: $121,000 to $249,000
    Senior Software Engineer, Machine Learning: $154,000 to $278,000
    Senior Software Engineer, Systems Infrastructure: $144,000 to $278,000
    Staff Software Engineer: $158,000 to $301,000
    Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning: $190,486 to $336,000
    Staff Software Engineer, Systems Infrastructure: $190,486 to $336,000

