Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, data scientists get? Details here

It has been revealed that Microsoft employees with around 18 years of experience can get an annual package of around $1 million. How much do software engineers, business analysts, data scientists and others get there? Details of the leaked Microsoft salary report.

How much does Microsoft pay its employees? How much can a software engineer expect as a salary from the technology conglomerate? After former Google engineer Deedy Das leaked salaries of Microsoft employees, people can also know about Microsoft’s 30-year wealth plan for its employees. The leaked salary chart reveals that Microsoft engineers at the entry level, with typical experience of up to two years, can earn $88,000 to $138,000 in total compensation. It can grow to $2,000,000 to over $5,000,000 in seven to 10 years. These figures include base salary, stock, and bonus amounts.

Microsoft salary chart leaked

Taking to the social media platform X, the whistleblower ex-employee wrote, "Microsoft just leaked their official compensation bands for engineers. We often forget that you can be a stable, high-performing engineer with great work-life balance, be a Big Tech lifer, and comfortably retire with a net worth of $15M!" It has been revealed that employees with around 18 years of experience can get an annual package of around $1 million. An employee who begins at L57, or the entry level, and reaches the top at L70 could earn over $23 million in gross income over their career. It can be concluded that they can save up to around $4.2 million and invest nearly $8.8 million. With this, a Microsoft employee could accumulate a total net worth of $13 million by the end of his career.

Microsoft base salary data (2025) in US Dollars:

Software Engineering: Up to $284,000

Applied Sciences: $127,200 to $261,103

Business Analytics: $159,300 to $191,580

Business Planning: $117,200 to $201,900

Business Program Management: $102,380 to $195,100

Cloud Network Engineering: $122,700 to $220,716

Cloud Solution Architecture: $130,000 to $207,285

Construction Project Management: $150,000 to $193,690

Customer Experience Engineering: $126,422 to $239,585

Customer Experience Program Management: $141,865 to $201,508

Customer Solutions Architecture: $122,730 to $225,000

Data Analytics: $132,385 to $205,000

Data Center Operations Management: $115,000 to $176,900

Data Engineering: $144,855 to $264,000

Data Science: $121,200 to $274,500

Demand Planning: $147,000 to $204,550

Digital Cloud Solution Architecture: $155,085 to $217,589

Electrical Engineering: $138,995 to $247,650

Financial Analysis: $91,100 to $213,800

Hardware Engineering: $136,000 to $270,641

Product Design: $125,100 to $208,058

Product Management: $122,800 to $250,000

Product Marketing: $113,350 to $213,200

Research Sciences: $146,054 to $208,000

Research, Applied and Data Sciences: $85,821 to $208,800

Service Engineering: $130,080 to $182,500

Silicon Engineering: $116,334 to $275,000

Site Reliability Engineering: $135,100 to $236,670

Software Engineering: $82,971 to $284,000

Solution Area Specialists: $144,000 to $209,300

Supply Planning: $131,300 to $193,270

Technical Program Management: $120,900 to $238,000

Technical Support Advisory: $114,290 to $153,984

Technical Support Engineering: $80,371 to $176,606

Technology Specialists: $168,800 to $200,000

X Research: $138,560 to $177,148

LinkedIn (Microsoft Subsidiary) base salary data:

Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning: Up to $336,000

Manager, Software Engineering: $197,185 to $301,000

Product Manager: $141,000 to $252,000

Software Engineer: $108,826 to $205,000

Software Engineer, Machine Learning: $135,000 to $231,000

Software Engineer, Systems Infrastructure: $135,000 to $231,000

Senior Software Engineer: $121,000 to $249,000

Senior Software Engineer, Machine Learning: $154,000 to $278,000

Senior Software Engineer, Systems Infrastructure: $144,000 to $278,000

Staff Software Engineer: $158,000 to $301,000

Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning: $190,486 to $336,000

Staff Software Engineer, Systems Infrastructure: $190,486 to $336,000