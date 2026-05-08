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Microsoft's voluntary retirement offer to cut workforce: Will Indian employees be impacted? All about healthcare, severance payouts

In the voluntary retirement program, which is likely a bid to cut the workforce further, the company offers a package that combines healthcare coverage, cash severance, and a partial stock vesting bump only for long-serving US employees who decide to exit. Details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 08, 2026, 01:20 PM IST

Microsoft's voluntary retirement offer to cut workforce: Will Indian employees be impacted? All about healthcare, severance payouts
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The terms for global tech giant Microsoft’s first voluntary retirement program in its 51-year history were posted on the internal HR site, as per The Verge, ahead of the planned Wednesday rollout. The company is likely to have a $900 million charge this quarter to fund buyouts. 

Microsoft Voluntary Retirement Program: Will Indian employees be affected

In the voluntary retirement program, which is likely a bid to cut the workforce further, the company offers a package that combines healthcare coverage, cash severance, and a partial stock vesting bump only for long-serving US employees who decide to exit. The Microsoft voluntary exit plan is not currently applicable to employees based in India. According to reports from Techlusive and The Economic Times, the program is exclusively designed for U.S.-based employees.

Microsoft Voluntary Retirement Program: What US Employees need to know

Microsoft has offered the retirement or exit plan for abput t 7% of the US workforce, roughly 8,750 employees, who qualify. The cutoff uses a simple rule: if your age plus years of service totals 70 or more, you can take the offer. Workers have 30 days to decide.

Healthcare benefits: Medical coverage for those retiring before Medicare age 65 is provided, with five years of medical, dental, vision, and well-being coverage. The first year is fully subsidised, but employees cover monthly premiums for the remaining four years. 

For a 55-year-old, that means a decade-long gap to Medicare, with out-of-pocket costs kicking in after year one.

Severance payouts: Cash severance varies with seniority, maxing out at 39 weeks of base pay. Level 64 staff get one week of pay for every six months of service. Levels 65-67 get double, or two weeks per six months, with the same 39-week cap.

Stock vesting: In the program, the company will give you credit for stock that hasn’t vested yet. Everyone gets 6 extra months of stock vesting added, but for employees worked for 24 years or more, 12 extra months instead. This mostly helps employees who joined in the early 2000s and stayed through different company phases, from the Ballmer years to cloud computing and now AI.

The program comes after the company laid off more than 15,000 people in 2025 and several executive exits in 2026. The move appears to be aimed at trimming headcount ahead of the new fiscal year in July without another round of involuntary cuts. Senior directors and above, plus employees on sales incentive plans, are excluded.

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