Microsoft’s market cap breaches 300000 crore dollar mark, becomes second company to do so after…

Twitter
Headlines

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Microsoft’s market cap breaches 300000 crore dollar mark, becomes second company to do so after…

The surge in valuation occurred after the company's stock experienced a 1.5% increase in trading on Nasdaq late on Wednesday.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the coveted 300000 crore dollar market cap, making it the second company, following Apple, to reach this impressive valuation. This achievement marks the first time in Microsoft's 48-year history that it has attained a 3 trillion dollar market cap. The surge in valuation occurred after the company's stock experienced a 1.5% increase in trading on Nasdaq late on Wednesday.

The journey to this milestone has been notable, with Microsoft's stock witnessing a steady rally in recent months, propelled by its emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and collaborations, including its partnership with OpenAI.

Over the past five years, Microsoft's stock price has exhibited substantial growth, moving from 107 dollars to the current level of approximately 404 dollars. This surge in value can be attributed to the company's strategic focus on AI, underscored by the leadership of Satya Nadella.

Under Nadella's guidance, Microsoft has not only witnessed a surge in its market cap but has also made significant acquisitions in the AI sector, investing over 10 billion dollars in OpenAI. Nadella, who assumed leadership nearly a decade ago, oversaw the acquisition of notable entities such as Mojang (developer of Minecraft), LinkedIn, GitHub, and Xamarin.

Microsoft briefly claimed the title of the world's most valuable public company earlier this month when it surpassed Apple's market cap. Now, with a firm position above the 3 trillion dollar mark, Microsoft has solidified its standing as a tech giant.

The company's stock received a notable boost following the announcement of a substantial price increase for Copilot, an AI-powered feature for Microsoft 365's Office documents. Microsoft continues to unveil new AI features, showcasing its commitment to innovation and its role as a leader in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

Big update on Chandrayaan-3 as NASA orbiter 'pings'..., know details here

Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE