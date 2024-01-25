Microsoft’s market cap breaches 300000 crore dollar mark, becomes second company to do so after…

The surge in valuation occurred after the company's stock experienced a 1.5% increase in trading on Nasdaq late on Wednesday.

Microsoft has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the coveted 300000 crore dollar market cap, making it the second company, following Apple, to reach this impressive valuation. This achievement marks the first time in Microsoft's 48-year history that it has attained a 3 trillion dollar market cap. The surge in valuation occurred after the company's stock experienced a 1.5% increase in trading on Nasdaq late on Wednesday.

The journey to this milestone has been notable, with Microsoft's stock witnessing a steady rally in recent months, propelled by its emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and collaborations, including its partnership with OpenAI.

Over the past five years, Microsoft's stock price has exhibited substantial growth, moving from 107 dollars to the current level of approximately 404 dollars. This surge in value can be attributed to the company's strategic focus on AI, underscored by the leadership of Satya Nadella.

Under Nadella's guidance, Microsoft has not only witnessed a surge in its market cap but has also made significant acquisitions in the AI sector, investing over 10 billion dollars in OpenAI. Nadella, who assumed leadership nearly a decade ago, oversaw the acquisition of notable entities such as Mojang (developer of Minecraft), LinkedIn, GitHub, and Xamarin.

Microsoft briefly claimed the title of the world's most valuable public company earlier this month when it surpassed Apple's market cap. Now, with a firm position above the 3 trillion dollar mark, Microsoft has solidified its standing as a tech giant.

The company's stock received a notable boost following the announcement of a substantial price increase for Copilot, an AI-powered feature for Microsoft 365's Office documents. Microsoft continues to unveil new AI features, showcasing its commitment to innovation and its role as a leader in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.