Microsoft’s Copilot to now have a face, to have these expressions, like a human it will also..., know its name, features

Microsoft has tried experimenting with its AI assistant Copilot yet again. This time it is working to give it a face. Not just texts, or voice, Microsoft’s Copilot will now have a personality of its own. The company has called this new feature Copilot Appearance and has started its testing. The tech company’s generative AI chatbot’s new face will have both expressions and gestures. The new face will look almost like a human face with all kinds of emotions like smiles, nods, and surprises. The AI would seem almost like a human when it chats with the user during its response.

Microsoft has said it wants to give users “a new, visual way to chat with Copilot,” and it is beginning with an experimental launch through Copilot Labs. The new version is currently available as an early preview in Copilot Labs. In this feature, the new face will show facial expressions and non‑verbal cues in real time. The experiment is part of a bigger aim to make online AI-interaction more natural and human-like and not just robotic anymore. This new feature gives the AI-chatbot a character of its own turning the conversation more real and not just curated.

What is Copilot Appearance?

Copilot Appearance is a digital animated experiment for Microsoft Copilot that layers real‑time expressions on the AI assistant making it smile, nod, and more expressive while speaking to the user. The company wants the user to not think of the AI chatbot as a bot but more like your friend with its own expressions and emotions.

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI CEO, calls Copilot Appearance a digital buddy that even ages like a normal human. On an episode of The Colin & Samir Show, he detailed how Copilot will own a “room” to live in and may have a bit of “digital patina” over time. “I'm really interested in this idea of digital patina. The things I love in my world are the things that are a little bit worn or rubbed down and have scuff marks. Unfortunately, in the digital world, we don't have a sense of age,” he said.