Microsoft plans to ‘nearly double’ salary budget for its 181,000-strong workforce

In what will be a massive step for the industry-wide dynamics of work in the future, the world’s third most valuable company Microsoft is set to give a big hike to most of its workforce. The IT giant plans to “nearly double” the budget it sets out for giving salary hike to employees.

The standard payouts for some of its work force will increase by at least 25 percent, Bloomberg reported. The significant move from Microsoft will mainly influence the salaries of workers who are “early to mid-career”, the company said in a statement on Monday. The increase in salary is being undertaken by Microsoft to support the workforce in managing the price rises of daily essentials.

“As we approach our annual total rewards process, we are making a significant additional investment this year to compensate our employees globally,” Microsoft said.

It said that the move “factored in the impact of inflation and rising cost of living” and also is a form of recognition from the company of the contribution of the “world-class talent who support our mission, culture and customers, and partners.”

“Time and time again, we see that our talent is in high demand because of the amazing work that you do,” Bloomberg quoted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as sharing his thoughts in a memo that the media house obtained.