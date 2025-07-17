SHOCKING! Microsoft lays off popular game 'Candy Crush' developers due to..., set to be replaced by...

In a shocking news, Candy crush developers are now losing their jobs. Yes, Microsoft has reportedly laid of significant number of employees from King, the popular studio behind 'candy crush Saga' due to....

In a shocking news, Candy crush developers are now losing their jobs due to artificial intelligence (AI). Yes, Microsoft has reportedly laid of significant number of employees from King, the popular studio behind 'candy crush Saga.' What's more shocking is that these developers were the one's who developed the same AI tools. The worst hit department are mid-level management, UX, user research staff, copywriting team and level designers in the company’s offices based in London, Stockholm, Berlin and Barcelona.

As MobileGamer.biz report says, "Most of level design has been wiped, which is crazy since they’ve spent months building tools to craft levels quicker. Now those AI tools are basically replacing the teams. Similarly, the copywriting team is completely removing people since we now have AI tools that those individuals have been creating."

Over 200 people are reportedly affected across Microsoft' gaming division, particularly the team working on 'Farm Heroes Saga', where 50% of the staff have been laid off. Many employees expressed frustrations about 'wiping them off' and replacing them by their own creator. While many people are laid off, most of the senior staff has been put on a 'garen leave' which means they will continue to receive salaries and benefits, but re barred from working or joining any rival company immediately.

About King

King was acquired by Microsoft in 2023 as part of its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. Tech giant Microsoft also includes popular franchises like Call of Duty and Halo under its umbrella. Last year, King shared that AI tools are helping to do daily mundane tasks, allowing developers more time to be creative. Fast forward to 2025, now these AI tools are replacing the 'creative' people. As per reports, Microsoft is aggressively expanding the use of its AI assistant, Copilot, in game development and other areas.