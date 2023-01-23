Microsoft layoff 2023: Former Microsoft employee categorizes safe and unsafe category of staff during layoff

Microsoft announced layoff a week earlier and said 10,000 employees or 5% of Microsoft's global workforce will be laid off, a former vice president of human resources has come forward to discuss three employee categories that are most in danger of being dismissed and two of the safest categories.

Chris Williams, a former Microsoft employee as per Linkedin, the originator of TikTok and currently a podcaster, and consultant, said to Business Insider "Every industry, company, even department has a different risk, but some areas are more vulnerable than others."

He listed 2 safe categories of employees during layoffs:

1. Profit-making employees:

The general rule is that your danger of being laid off decreases the more closely your employment is located to the company's most profitable endeavours. “When retreating to the core business, companies turn to the quality products that make money."

2. Human Resources or Finance staff:

When people consider areas of layoff risk, they frequently think of staff services like finance, facilities, or human resources. But even in prosperous times, most businesses operate relatively thinly in such locations. In addition, HR is essential in the layoff process, and finance is often relied on as the financial status gets more scrutiny, said Williams.

He further listed 3 most unsafe categories of employees during layoffs:

1. Contract workers:

When the tide turns, contract workers are typically the first to leave. "At the extreme end of the risk spectrum are contract employees. One of the main reasons companies use temporary or contract workers is for this very contingency. They want to remain flexible in case of a downturn," said Willams.

2. New initiative employees:

Companies often engage personnel for new projects when they decide to explore new directions during a prosperous period. If the business chooses to be cautious, then these employees could also be at risk during layoffs, he said.

3. Event planning or benefits employees:

Williams claims that when businesses are struggling, it's common for events and opulent activities to be cut, putting event managers at risk of being let go.