Microsoft employs over 20,000 professionals in India, over half of which work in this Indian city.

Microsoft is one of the largest tech giants in the world. Currently, it is headed by Satya Nadella. Microsoft employs over 20,000 professionals in India, over half of which work in Hyderabad. Now, the company has inaugurated a new campus in Hyderabad as it celebrates its journey of 25 years in the city. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the new campus, a state-of-the-art 1.1 million sq ft LEED-certified building, at Gachibowli in the city's IT hub. It would house 2,500 additional employees.

Moreover, with the launch of the new building, Microsoft plans to hire another 4,800 employees, an official release said. On the occasion, the company also announced another landmark initiative in partnership with the Government of Telangana to impart AI training to over 1.2 lakh people in the state. Under the first program ADVANTA(I)GE TELANGANA, Microsoft is launching an AI Foundations Academy to introduce AI education to 500 government schools benefiting 50,000 students, it said. Additionally, the AI-Industry Pro program will upskill 20,000 industry professionals across Telangana.

The third program AI-Govern initiative will further train 50,000 government officials in critical areas such as digital productivity, Generative AI and cybersecurity. Microsoft will also establish and operate an AICoE (AI Centre of Excellence) in collaboration with the Government of Telangana and other stakeholders. The CoE will establish cloud-based infrastructure for AI development including a centralized AI Knowledge Hub.

To support the growth of AI, Microsoft has further announced doubling of its investments in hyperscale AI data centers in the state with an additional investment of Rs 15,000 crore in the coming years. This will make Hyderabad region one of the largest data hubs of Microsoft globally.

(With inputs from PTI)