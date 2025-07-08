Bill Gates, once world's wealthiest person, drops out of top 10 richest persons list, loses Rs…; his net worth is Rs…

Bill Gates, the co-founder of IT giant Microsoft, is no longer counted among the 10 richest people in the world after losing a staggering USD 52 billion (above of Rs 4,45,000 crore) in net worth in a matter of just one week. Read on to know more on this.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of IT giant Microsoft, is no longer counted among the 10 richest people in the world after losing a staggering USD 52 billion (above of Rs 4,45,000 crore) in net worth in a matter of just one week. Gates' net worth went down as much as 30 percent when his philanthropic donations were recalculated, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI). Gates slipped seven spots from fifth to twelfth on the wealth index as his net worth fell from around USD 175 billion to USD 124 billion.

Who all are richer than Gates?

According to the BBI, Gates has been replaced on the fifth position by his former assistant and ex-Microsoft chief executive officer, Steve Ballmer, who has a net worth of USD 172 billion, trailing business leaders such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Gates now also ranks behind longtime friend and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Why is Gates losing personal wealth?

Gates, who remained the world's richest person for roughly two decades, has lost a massive chunk of his personal wealth as a result of his significant charity contributions. In a blog post published in May, Gates said he had USD 108 billion in net wealth, committing to donate nearly all of it over the next 20 years through his Gates Foundation. The foundation will have spent more than USD 200 billion before shutting down by 2045, the billionaire said in the post. Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, gave the Gates Foundation a whopping USD 60 billion by the end of December last year.