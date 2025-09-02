Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have perfect answer to THESE common questions, to make you ace Interviews like a PRO

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss
Are you worried about your next interview? Do interview questions scare you? Don's worry one of world's richest man, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has got your back to ace the interview like a 'PRO'.
Are you worried about your next interview? Do interview questions scare you? Don's worry one of world's richest man, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has got your back to ace the interview like a 'PRO'. He has revealed the answer to some frequently asked questions in the interview. While few questions may be challenging and can not be prepared beforehand, but as you may know, there are some questions that are frequently asked by every interviewer or HR. One of the most common is 'How much salary do you expect?'. This particular question can make or break a good deal. Many people in hestitancy often makes a big mistake, and often agrees on much lower CTC than demanded.
During an interview in 2020 for NBA star Stephen Curry's YouTube series 'State of Inspiration', Bill Gates was asked to play the role of a junior software engineer interviewing for a job at Microsoft. He was then asked a few questions, in response to which the Gates shared some 'his personalised' yet intriguing answers that can help anyone to make a next big career move.
Bill Gates played the role of a job seeker during a video interview. Stephen Curry asked him the very first question, that was Why should we hire you?. He aksed, 'You're applying for a position as a junior engineer at Microsoft. Why should we hire you?'
To which Bill Gates responded, "You should look at the code I write; you know, I'm a little crazy. I write more amazing software programs than any class I've ever taken, and I think I've gotten better over time. So look at how ambitious I've been."
He added, "I think I can work well with people. I can criticize their code a little bit, but overall I like being on a team. I like ambitious goals. I like thinking about how we can anticipate the software of the future. That's cool and I want to be involved."
Moving on, Curry asked, 'What are your strengths and weaknesses? And how can you incorporate them if you have to work in a team? In response to this question, Gates said, "Look, I don't know much about marketing. I would not enjoy working as a salesman."
Bill Gates replied, 'I am a software engineer at Microsoft. Here are some resume tips that helped me get 4 job offers, including Amazon and eBay. He further said, "In a situation where you are actually building products and thinking about what features they should have, I am very impressed with it.' He showing his value and achievements, added, 'I have studied the history of the industry, read about the mistakes made — so the definition of product and product creation, is very strong." "If you have a team that understands customers, sales and marketing, I would not bring that up, but I would enjoy working with them.'
Stephen Curry continued, 'In the current environment, there is uncertainty about the future in many areas, but "we want to value the talent we have on our team and make sure they feel appreciated. What are your salary expectations for this job?'
Bill Gates said, "I hope the options package is good and I will be able to take risks. And I think the company has a bright future, so I would prefer stock options over cash compensation. I have heard that some other companies are paying more, but treat me fairly and emphasize options."
All answers, major hit! They had personalised touch, showed value of the work job seeker has done in past and showed intent to work in a team an taking risks. This is why taking tips and trick on how to crack interiews from Billionaires seems like a great idea. Isn't it?
