Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares three things leaders, bosses need to focus on: 'Optimism, energy and...'

Satya Nadella also shared how leaders need to keep learning soft skills that can help them not only in managing but also in understanding their employees. Leaders should note that "people come for people", he said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a recent interview with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, shared a special message for leaders, urging them to continuously reinvent themselves with time so that they can effectively manage their employees "for the world to be a better place".

Satya Nadella also detailed three things that leaders need to focus on.

The Microsoft CEO was quoted as saying, "I think the world needs today, more than anything else from leaders, are optimism and energy. It's easy to be down on everything [but] my true measure of any leader is who can come into a situation, bring clarity, generate energy, and solve over-constraint problems. As long as you do those three things, I think the world will be a better place."

"Think about it... people came here not because you set up a police and mandated it, they came for other people. People come for people, not policy. And I'd like to say that all of us now are event managers; if I say I have a meeting, nobody is going to show up but if I say I have an event, people are going to come. And so you really have to learn, as a leader, new soft skills around how to create occasions, what does it mean to hold an event," he stated.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed how his company is currently tussling with a "productivity paradox". He shared how many managers have reported that while some employees have been easing off work, others have been doubling down and working "too hard".

