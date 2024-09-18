Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares three things leaders, bosses need to focus on: 'Optimism, energy and...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Bill likely in winter session

Hitting below the waistline – the curious case of exploding pagers

Bigg Boss-fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with fiancee Amira after six months of engagement: 'I am...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने कि��या fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares three things leaders, bosses need to focus on: 'Optimism, energy and...'

Satya Nadella also shared how leaders need to keep learning soft skills that can help them not only in managing but also in understanding their employees. Leaders should note that "people come for people", he said.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 03:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares three things leaders, bosses need to focus on: 'Optimism, energy and...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a recent interview with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, shared a special message for leaders, urging them to continuously reinvent themselves with time so that they can effectively manage their employees "for the world to be a better place". 

Satya Nadella also detailed three things that leaders need to focus on.

The Microsoft CEO was quoted as saying, "I think the world needs today, more than anything else from leaders, are optimism and energy. It's easy to be down on everything [but] my true measure of any leader is who can come into a situation, bring clarity, generate energy, and solve over-constraint problems. As long as you do those three things, I think the world will be a better place."

Satya Nadella also shared how leaders need to keep learning soft skills that can help them not only in managing but also in understanding their employees. Leaders should note that "people come for people", he said. 

"Think about it... people came here not because you set up a police and mandated it, they came for other people. People come for people, not policy. And I'd like to say that all of us now are event managers; if I say I have a meeting, nobody is going to show up but if I say I have an event, people are going to come. And so you really have to learn, as a leader, new soft skills around how to create occasions, what does it mean to hold an event," he stated.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed how his company is currently tussling with a "productivity paradox". He shared how many managers have reported that while some employees have been easing off work, others have been doubling down and working "too hard". 

READ | 'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Studio didn't want to release this tiny film with no stars, director fought for it; earned more than RRR, Jawan combined

Studio didn't want to release this tiny film with no stars, director fought for it; earned more than RRR, Jawan combined

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement