Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's BIG statement after massive job cuts, says, 'These decisions are among...'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the recent layoffs in the company, acknowledging that the recent layoffs affecting over 9,000 workers have been "weighing heavily" on him. However, he also stated that the cuts were necessary for the tech giant's AI transformation.

"Before anything else, I want to speak to what's been weighing heavily on me, and what I know many of you are thinking about: the recent job eliminations," Nadella wrote to Microsoft's employees. "These decisions are among the most difficult we have to make. They affect people we've worked alongside, learned from, and shared countless moments with – our colleagues, teammates, and friends", he added.

In the firm's largest personnel reduction since 2014, Microsoft laid off 7 percent of its global workforce this year. Nadella also shed light on the company's growth, acknowledging what he called the "uncertainty and seeming incongruence" of cutting jobs.

"By every objective measure, Microsoft is thriving – our market performance, strategic positioning, and growth all point up and to the right," he wrote, adding, "We're investing more in CapEx than ever before. Our overall headcount is relatively unchanged, and some of the talent and expertise in our industry and at Microsoft are being recognized and rewarded at levels never seen before. And yet, at the same time, we've undergone layoffs."

CEO Nadella described the contradiction as "the enigma of success in an industry that has no franchise value". "Progress isn't linear. It's dynamic, sometimes dissonant, and always demanding." The Microsoft CEO highlighted, "This transformation requires Microsoft to 'meet changing customer needs, by continuing to maintain and scale our current business, while also creating new categories with new business models and a new production function.'"

"As we begin a new fiscal year, I've been reflecting on the road we've traveled together and the path ahead," Nadella wrote, expressing gratitude to "those who have left". "Their contributions have shaped who we are as a company, helping build the foundation we stand on today."