Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

The global tech giant deal paid a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Microsoft has bought 16.4 acres of land in Pune for Rs 520 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards. The global tech giant deal paid a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, it added.

"As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft's Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd, acquired 66,414.5 square meters (around 16.4 acres) of prime land in Pune's Hinjewadi. The transaction, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP," the consultant said in a statement.

Microsoft, currently led by Satya Nadella, did not share any comment on this deal. Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore. In 2022, the global tech giant also acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore.

Both deals are part of Microsoft's broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations. The company's network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, solidifying its presence across key markets.

(With inputs from PTI)