Amid IndiGo crisis, govt takes BIG action, asks airline to...
CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam: City Slip 2025 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check how to download
Dhurandhar OTT rights reportedly sold for a whopping price of Rs..., costliest streaming deal for a Ranveer Singh film
LoP Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP govt in Parliament: 'Institutions of India are...'
Microsoft announces its biggest ever investment in Asia of Rs...after CEO Satya Nadella-PM Modi meet
Hardik Pandya’s Rs 55 crore watch collection will leave you stunned: Richard Mille, Patek Philippe and more
Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Nitin Gadkari highlights big gains in infrastructure push, says ‘Ownership Delivers Results’
Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi': 'That guy is...'
Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for intruding girlfriend Mahieka’s privacy, says ‘private moment was turned into...’ over leaked viral video
BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track; netizens say, 'Best edit'
BUSINESS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the PM for “inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity” as he pledged the Silicon Valley giant's largest investment ever of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the PM for “inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity” as he pledged the Silicon Valley giant's largest investment ever of more than USD 17.5 billion (Rs 15,72,28,75,00,000). Expressing his gratitude on X, he wrote, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future. @PMOIndia.”