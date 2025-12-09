FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Microsoft announces its biggest ever investment in Asia of Rs...after CEO Satya Nadella-PM Modi meet

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the PM for “inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity” as he pledged the Silicon Valley giant's largest investment ever of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

Microsoft announces its biggest ever investment in Asia of Rs...after CEO Satya Nadella-PM Modi meet
Satya Nadella thanked PM Modi for 'inspiring talks' on AI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the PM for “inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity” as he pledged the Silicon Valley giant's largest investment ever of more than USD 17.5 billion (Rs 15,72,28,75,00,000). Expressing his gratitude on X, he wrote, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future. @PMOIndia.” 

