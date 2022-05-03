Michael Mitama, the US/India Entrepreneur and Businessman Blazing Trails to Tampa: Theta432 to Revolutionize the World

Michael Mitama is not just a businessman, he is an inspiration in all sense, perhaps a prominent icon who with his vision wants to change the world in a positive way. From fighting the gruesome war for the basic rights of humanity for Ukraine and wanting a sense of faith in humanity to getting injured in the process but still holding onto his belief and fighting to protect those who need protection. Currently, the entrepreneur and businessman is going to expand his venture and is surely here to make a difference.

As you must be aware, Michael Mitama is the founder and CEO of Theta432, which is a United States-based startup, a Cyber Defense firm. And he has also established a state-of-the-art cyber dense centre in India, providing end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services, supporting and guiding Indian businesses. Now, he is all ready to expand into Tampa.

The Cyber Defense Firm's vision is to devote completely to preventing, detecting, assessing and responding quickly to cybersecurity threats and breaches. The framework is to build cyber security programs and frameworks for consistent cyber security protection. Surely, with his venture we are going to move towards more safe and secure cyberspace, especially given the fact that the world is going digital and most of us spend our time in the virtual space than in the real world.

M. Michael Mitama is an expert of security analysts with excellent skills in threat research, counter-intelligence and intelligence gathering, providing great services to its customers. With several titles and awards in the industry, he has also trained with many professionals to be great at his defensive game. He has trained in many forms of warfare, cyber, physical, and tactical ops with members of the Navy Seals, Army Rangers and U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Special Forces. Recently, he has also provided ground support to Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine warfare.

It can be definitely seen that he provides a foreground for cybersecurity but also considers overall security a priority, with the essence of everyone having access to a safe space and basic human rights. With the expansion of Theta432, he wants to create a strong cybersecurity space in Florida, especially with the focus on expansion and new residences that it would gain in Tampa. He has trained Belgian Malinois as ESD (Electronic Scent Device) K9's that can scent hidden storage devices such as hard drives, and microdrives with evidence, helping to bring justice and stop crimes.

He has also earlier worked with law enforcement and governments in cybercrime cases. One of his most prominent works was at S.W.A.T. training to assist law enforcement in various forms of computer crimes involving counter-terrorism and anti-human trafficking. He is enhancing Theta432’s skills, helping to protect others from criminal activities. He has been working long and hard to provide deep cyber security and surface the signal to reduce the noise, building a more well-controlled and safe cyberspace without others becoming victims of fraudulent and criminal activities.

It truly is revolutionary and is surely going to change the digital space and help in the advancement of technology in the future. M Michael Mitama has always stated that his first priority is the protection of the people and help his clients not fall prey to the dangers that prevail in the space and with his work we can surely hope that the virtual and the real world is going to co-exist in harmony together. The entrepreneur is a visionary and we are waiting for more such projects from him and hope that he is going to build a better future with his vision.

