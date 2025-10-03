Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here’s all you need to know

For Meta AI users, the tech company has brought new updates. It has announced that from December 16, it will start using users’ data from their interactions and activities with its AI products. Meta will start taking data from users’ conversations with its AI products.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 12:27 AM IST

Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here's all you need to know
Meta will start taking data from users’ conversations with its AI products.
For Meta AI users, the tech company has brought new updates. It has announced that from December 16, it will start using users’ data from their interactions and activities with its AI products. With this data, Meta AI will be able to show personalized ads, posts, and content on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Major changes from December 16

However, the policy will affect mostly those who are regular users of Meta AI and use its AI services every month. Meta has also announced that users will start getting notifications about this new policy in their inboxes and apps from October 7. With this initiative, the users will see targeted ads, posts, and other content on their social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp feeds based on their conversations with these chatbots.

From December 16, Meta will start taking data from users’ conversations with its AI products. However, the users will know about their data in advance as the company will timely notify them about this, along with warnings that they will receive through email many weeks before the new policy gets implemented.

According to the company, the purpose of this initiative stems from the need to ensure that the users are able to see the ads on their social media feeds according to their interests. This was the core idea behind Meta’s decision.

However, this does not mean that the conversation that users have with Meta AI will start appearing on their feed. Instead, the ads shown on their feeds would reflect those conversations as they would be curated based on them. This is being done to make users’ feeds more personalized. What needs to be noted is that users lack all options to prevent Meta from using their conversations with AI. That is, once the conversations are done, the user will not be able to delete them from history or from the core data, and they are fed into Meta’s system. There is no such setting available that allows users to block Meta from using this data. 

