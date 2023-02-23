Meta layoffs: Another round of layoffs begins after firing approx 11,000 employees earlier

Meta, Facebook parent plans other another round of layoffs after firing more than 11,000 staff or 13% of its workforce. The downsizing and reorganisation endeavour may have an impact on thousands of employees.

The report also stated that top executives, lawyers, financial experts, and human resources have been tasked with developing strategies to flatten the organisational structure of the business.

The organisation also intends to promote some leaders into lower-level positions without direct reports, according to a Washington Post report citing people familiar with the situation. This will essentially flatten the management structure between top executive Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns.

During the outbreak, Meta aggressively recruited staff to handle a spike in social media usage from people who were stuck at home. However, as a result of advertising and customers cutting back on purchases due to skyrocketing prices and quickly increasing interest rates, the company struggled in 2022.

In order to control costs, the firm also announced last year that it will reduce office space, cut discretionary spending, and extend a hiring freeze through 2023.