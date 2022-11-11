Meta fires Indian employees after 2-3 days of joining and relocating: Report

Among the 11,000 workers laid off by the company are some of the Indian techies who joined social media giant Meta after quitting their secure employment only two or three days earlier.

In order to reduce costs, Facebook fired 11,000 workers worldwide.

Also Read: Twitter rolls out verified badge prices in India, monthly fee more than $8) Neelima Agarwal, an IT specialist who had joined Meta two days ago, announced that she was one of those who had lost their jobs on the social media site Linkedin. (

"Relocated to Canada from India just a week back and joined meta 2 days ago after going through such a long visa process. But the unfortunate sad day has come and I got laid off," she said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Neelime quit her two-year position at the Microsoft Office in Hyderabad to work for Meta.

Vishwajeet Jha claimed he joined Meta three days ago and has since been let off after spending more than three years working at the Bengaluru Amazon headquarters.

"I joined Meta three days back after waiting for the long visa process. Thanks to all the folks who made that transition smooth. Really sad that this happened, my heart goes out for everyone who is affected by the layoffs," Mr Jha posted.

After the US company announced 11,000 global layoffs, or 13% of its staff, the employees of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, were caught off guard.

Meta's India crew is seeking for hints on their future even though no country-specific figures have yet been made public.

Soon after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a letter he had written to employees making the job layoffs public, company representatives lost contact.

The impacted employees will receive a severance payout from Zuckerberg consisting of 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for each year of service.