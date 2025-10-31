FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...

Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

BJP MP Ravi Kishan files complaint after receiving death threats, abusive phone calls, caller gives BIG warning

JD Vance fires back at allegations of being ‘insensitive’ towards wife Usha’s religion, says, ‘My wife is the most...’

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...

Meta’s ambitious spending plans on AI have triggered a sharp decline in the company’s stock.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:15 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...
Photo: Insta/Mark Zuckerberg
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., has seen a major drop in his net worth. The fall is linked to Meta’s ambitious spending plans on artificial intelligence (AI), which have unsettled investors, Bloomberg reported. The drop in Zuckerberg's wealth underscores the volatility faced by tech billionaires whose fortunes are closely tied to publicly traded companies.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg's net worth is now estimated at approximately USD 235 billion, after the 41-year-old lost around USD 29.2 billion. The loss caused him to drop two places on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to the 5th spot.

Zuckerberg has been overtaken by Amazon.com Inc.'s Jeff Bezos and Alphabet Inc.'s Larry Page, who hadn't been among the four-richest people since October 2023. Zuckerberg's USD 29.2 billion drop was the fourth-largest one-day market-driven decline ever recorded by Bloomberg's wealth index.

Meta stocks

Meta’s ambitious spending plans on AI have triggered a sharp decline in the company’s stock. Meta's stock fell 11 per cent after the company said it was going to issue the biggest investment-grade bond offering of the year to boost spending on AI research. The Meta stock is currently trading at USD 654.37 as of October 31. Meta's stock had gained 28 per cent this year before Thursday's drop, adding USD 57 billion to Zuckerberg's fortune.

READ | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Piyush Goyal gives BIG update on India's trade deals with US, EU: 'We are at...'
Piyush Goyal gives BIG update on trade deals with US, EU: 'We are...'
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE