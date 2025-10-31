Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...

Meta’s ambitious spending plans on AI have triggered a sharp decline in the company’s stock.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., has seen a major drop in his net worth. The fall is linked to Meta’s ambitious spending plans on artificial intelligence (AI), which have unsettled investors, Bloomberg reported. The drop in Zuckerberg's wealth underscores the volatility faced by tech billionaires whose fortunes are closely tied to publicly traded companies.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg's net worth is now estimated at approximately USD 235 billion, after the 41-year-old lost around USD 29.2 billion. The loss caused him to drop two places on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to the 5th spot.

Zuckerberg has been overtaken by Amazon.com Inc.'s Jeff Bezos and Alphabet Inc.'s Larry Page, who hadn't been among the four-richest people since October 2023. Zuckerberg's USD 29.2 billion drop was the fourth-largest one-day market-driven decline ever recorded by Bloomberg's wealth index.

Meta stocks

Meta’s ambitious spending plans on AI have triggered a sharp decline in the company’s stock. Meta's stock fell 11 per cent after the company said it was going to issue the biggest investment-grade bond offering of the year to boost spending on AI research. The Meta stock is currently trading at USD 654.37 as of October 31. Meta's stock had gained 28 per cent this year before Thursday's drop, adding USD 57 billion to Zuckerberg's fortune.