Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meet Indian man, who left his job in US, started business from Rs 40000, now leads company worth Rs 18765 crore, he is..

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

6 fastest birds in the world

6 fastest birds in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

HomeBusiness

Business

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

During a podcast, Zuckerberg reflected on his early career and the mistakes he made

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, recently spoke at a podcast about his experiences with artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and one of his biggest career mistakes. During the podcast, Zuckerberg reflected on his early career and the mistakes he made.

Zuckerberg admitted that one of his major errors was spending excessive time apologising for Facebook’s content moderation issues. He described this mistake as a “political miscalculation” and a “20-year mistake,” acknowledging that the company took too much responsibility for problems that were sometimes beyond its control. He noted that political issues often involve a mix of genuine concerns and people seeking someone to blame.

In August, Zuckerberg apologised to House Republicans for suppressing COVID-19 misinformation in 2020 and for responding to requests from the Biden administration. He regretted not being more vocal about the pressure from the government at the time.

Facebook has been criticised for its role in political issues, including accusations that it helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election and its involvement in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. These issues led to significant negative press and congressional scrutiny.

Zuckerberg also reflected on the pressure Facebook faced after the 2016 election, noting that the company received almost no positive feedback during that period.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Why Ratan Tata is not among world's richest like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

Why Ratan Tata is not among world's richest like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement