Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

During a podcast, Zuckerberg reflected on his early career and the mistakes he made

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, recently spoke at a podcast about his experiences with artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and one of his biggest career mistakes. During the podcast, Zuckerberg reflected on his early career and the mistakes he made.

Zuckerberg admitted that one of his major errors was spending excessive time apologising for Facebook’s content moderation issues. He described this mistake as a “political miscalculation” and a “20-year mistake,” acknowledging that the company took too much responsibility for problems that were sometimes beyond its control. He noted that political issues often involve a mix of genuine concerns and people seeking someone to blame.

In August, Zuckerberg apologised to House Republicans for suppressing COVID-19 misinformation in 2020 and for responding to requests from the Biden administration. He regretted not being more vocal about the pressure from the government at the time.

Facebook has been criticised for its role in political issues, including accusations that it helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election and its involvement in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. These issues led to significant negative press and congressional scrutiny.

Zuckerberg also reflected on the pressure Facebook faced after the 2016 election, noting that the company received almost no positive feedback during that period.