Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently sold a significant number of shares. According to a filing on Investing.com, on February 14, 2025, Zuckerberg sold 17,855 shares of Meta’s Class A Common Stock at prices ranging from USD 726.68 to USD 740.71 per share, amounting to around USD 14.4 million (Rs 1,180,800,000).

This sale occurred while Meta's stock was near its 52-week high of USD 740.91, with the company maintaining a market cap of USD 1.81 trillion and gross profit margins of 81.68%. The sales were executed through CZI Holdings, LLC, under a pre-established trading plan (Rule 10b5-1), and after the sale, Zuckerberg still holds shares in Meta indirectly via CZI Holdings.

Additionally, Zuckerberg converted 19,668 shares of Class B stock into Class A stock, with no cash transactions involved, according to the filing. Investing Pro highlights that while Meta remains financially strong, the company is currently viewed as overvalued based on its Fair Value analysis.

Mark Zuckerbeg “almost sentenced to death"

Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview on Joe Rogan podcast had earlier said that Meta faced many legal challenges over blasphemous content on Facebook in Pakistan. He had said that the company faced a lawsuit, and he was “almost sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan.”

Reports indicate that the lawsuit claims Facebook is hosting content that breaches Pakistan's strict blasphemy laws, which carry severe penalties for actions deemed disrespectful to religious beliefs. In response, Zuckerberg commented on Meta's efforts to find a balance between supporting free expression and respecting local laws and cultural sensitivities.

“There are laws in different countries that we disagree with. For example, there was a point at which someone was trying to get me sentenced to death in Pakistan because someone on Facebook had a picture where they had a drawing of Prophet Mohammed, and someone said, ‘That's blasphemy in our culture.’ They sued me and opened this criminal proceeding,” he said. “I don't know exactly where it went because I'm just not planning to go to Pakistan, so I was not that worried about it,” he further said.