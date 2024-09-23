Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discloses his goal for upcoming decade, says he wants to build...

Mark Zuckerberg advocates for open-source technology, aiming to foster innovation and competition in the tech industry.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared his vision for the future of technology during a live recording of the "Acquired" podcast in San Francisco. He emphasized the importance of open-source models in the ongoing competition within the tech industry. According to Zuckerberg, the debate between open and closed models is more than just a business strategy; it’s an ideological battle that could shape the future of how technology is developed and used.

Zuckerberg pointed out that companies like Apple have traditionally followed a closed model, integrating their software and hardware in a way that keeps their source code private. While this approach can enhance security, it limits how quickly innovation can occur. In contrast, he highlighted the success of open ecosystems, like those seen during the PC era with Windows, where a more open model allowed for greater collaboration and faster advancement.

His long-term goal is ambitious: over the next 10 to 15 years, Zuckerberg aims to champion the development of open platforms and hopes they will ultimately dominate the tech landscape. He believes that fostering open-source technologies will not only promote innovation but also create a more vibrant and democratic tech industry where anyone can contribute.

Meta has already made significant moves in this direction. In 2023, the company launched Llama 2, an open-source AI model that quickly gained traction in the tech community. This was seen as a positive step, allowing developers and researchers to modify and build upon the model. However, open-source technology is not without its challenges. Zuckerberg acknowledged the potential risks, such as misuse by bad actors. For example, Llama 2 has faced criticism for providing access to sensitive information, though Zuckerberg defended the model by saying similar information is available elsewhere.

In July, Meta built on this momentum by releasing Llama 3.1, another open-source model that was praised across the tech industry. Many executives described it as an “incredible gift,” highlighting the potential benefits of open-source innovation.

Overall, Zuckerberg's commitment to open-source technology reflects a broader shift in the industry, aiming to create more collaborative and accessible tools for everyone.

