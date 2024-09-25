Twitter
Business

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

He is now only behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...
    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has entered the world's most elite individuals. The 40-year-old has become the world's third richest man, beating Bernard Arnault, who is now in 4th spot on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Zuckerberg's net worth has climbed to USD 200 billion. As per the index, his wealth has surged by USD 71 billion this year. 

    He is now only behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The duo are the only two other people who have a personal wealth upwards of USD 200 billion. Bezos is the second richest man on the planet with a fortune of USD 216 billion, Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal wealth of USD 268 billion.

