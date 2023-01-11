Search icon
Mercedes car as loyalty bonus! Check Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover's stunning offer to job applicants

After his controversial exit from BharatPe, co-founder Ashneer Grover announced the formation of Third Unicorn on his 40th birthday last June.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, a co-founder of BharatPe, recently updated his LinkedIn page to promote the launch of his new company, Third Unicorn. Mr. Grover has been inviting investors and potential team members to join his new endeavour, but has been somewhat tight-lipped about it. Employees who stay with the firm for five years will get a Mercedes as a reward from the former Shark Tank judge.

"Let's get some work done in 2023!" it says on LinkedIn. Further, he said "We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently." 

The businessman also provided an accompanying presentation that provided an early look at the forthcoming venture. What he really said was, "So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek at HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion-dollar question!"   In addition, Grover said that anyone who stayed with Third Unicorn for at least five years would be rewarded with a Mercedes.

Ashneer is building the Third Unicorn along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. On his 40th birthday in June, he established the groundwork for his new venture.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover, who participated as an investor in the first season of the Indian version of Shark Tank, did not come back for the second season due to his ongoing legal dispute with BharatPe investors and top executives.

Also, READ: One Nation, One Charger: Type C charger to be mandatory for laptop, phones in India? All about common charger policy

BharatPe, a company sponsored by Sequoia and Ribbit, had both its co-founder and CEO, Grover, and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, its previous director of controls, removed from their positions as a result of corporate governance failures last year.

