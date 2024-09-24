Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

Meet woman with Rs 90200 crore net worth, says she doesn't like being a billionaire, has this Bill Gates' connection...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

9 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman with Rs 90200 crore net worth, says she doesn't like being a billionaire, has this Bill Gates' connection...

Her foundation is involved in global health and education and has claimed an endowment of USD 75.2 billion

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

Meet woman with Rs 90200 crore net worth, says she doesn't like being a billionaire, has this Bill Gates' connection...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Melinda French Gates has recently shared her view on wealth and accountability with Vanity Fair. She says her net worth is USD 11 billion but according to reports it is USD 13.5 billion, and she never saw it as a burden but as a surreal reality where there is a great responsibility. “The weighty part is to watch struggling mothers provide for their children,” she said, stressing on her desire to help the needy with the resources she has.

Melinda and her ex-husband Bill Gates founded that Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, French Gates has devoted more than twenty years to philanthropy. It is involved in global health and education and has claimed an endowment of USD 75.2 billion as on December 2023. In June 2024, she resigned from the co-chair of the foundation, three years after her divorce, and the second round of distributing USD 12.5 billion for her charitable activities.

bill-melinda-gates-divorce-nyt-1200

Besides the philanthropic activities, French Gates made political contributions and said that she donated a “significant amount” to Kamala Harris’s campaign. She states that billionaires should be charitable and declared that “If you are lucky enough to be a billionaire, believe me, you can give away half of it and not change your life.”

French Gates established Pivotal Ventures in 2015 as a separate organization that seeks to address issues concerning women and families. She expressed the importance of flexibility in her approach to philanthropy: “I wanted to be able to use every tool in my toolbox,” including giving and investment approaches.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

5 reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17 launch in 2025

5 reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17 launch in 2025

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement