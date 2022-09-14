Meity Startup Hub, Meta join hands to boost extended reality startup ecosystem in India

On Tuesday, the startup organisation Meity Startup Hub of the IT ministry and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, teamed up to launch an accelerator programme to help and accelerate extended reality technology firms in India.

The XR Startup Program is a significant milestone in the domain of Metaverse, which is a crucial component of the developing future of the internet, according to the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

To promote and accelerate XR (extended reality) technology businesses across India, MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), and Meta have teamed together.

The XR Programs and Research Fund of Meta, a two-year USD 50 million investment in programmes and external research with corporate partners, civil rights organisations, governments, non-profits, and academic institutions, underwrites the XR Startup Program.

Chandrasekhar emphasised the significance of the day in attaining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making the following ten years India's "Techade," which will be brimming with chances for young Indians, at the program's inaugural event.

"It is also an important milestone in the area of Metaverse which is an important part of the emerging future of the internet. I look forward to the collaboration with Meta and I hope it provides the necessary impetus towards fuelling the growth of investments in future technologies in line with the government vision for making India a trillion-dollar economy by 2025," he added

According to a government statement, the XR Startup Program, which focuses on developing technological skills for the metaverse, will assist form the ecosystem in the nation for these cutting-edge technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

"Young Indian startups, especially from tier 2 and 3 cities, will play a significant role in emerging tech areas like Web 3.0, blockchain, AI, Metaverse etc. And will shape the future of technology and the internet for India and the world," Chandrasekhar said.

40 early-stage firms working in XR technology will get grants totalling Rs 20 lakh apiece from the accelerator programme.

According to Joel Kaplan, vice president of global policy at Meta, India will be crucial in shaping future technologies.

"Decisions and investments made here in India now shape global discussions on how technology can deliver more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people. We must help to create an ecosystem that will enable India's tech startups and innovators to build the foundations of the metaverse," Kaplan said.

Support will be given to the innovators so they may advance from the R&D stage to creating useful products and services.

A total of 16 innovators will receive funding of Rs 20 lakh each and additional support to help them develop a minimal viable product or prototypes after the first 80 innovators are shortlisted to attend a boot camp.

Four organisations, including the International Institute of Information Technology, the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC), and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, will carry out the XR Startup Program.

(With inputs from PTI)