Mehli Mistry, longtime Ratan Tata confidant, faces potential exit from Tata Trusts; here's why

Mehli Mistry, once regarded as one of Ratan Tata’s closest confidants, is facing potential exit from Tata Trusts after chairman Noel Tata, vice chairman Venu Srinivasan and trustee Vijay Singh withheld support for his term renewal, ET reported. Mistry's three-year term is set to expire on October 28. Mistry was first appointed to the Tata Trusts in 2022.

Tata Trusts, the umbrella body overseeing several charitable trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons - the holding company of the 156-year-old Tata Group, which comprises around 400 companies, including 30 listed entities.

All eyes are on October 28

On Tuesday, the Tata Trusts will decide on the reappointment of trustee Mehli Mistry to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which together hold a 51 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

Noel Tata vs Mehli Mistry

The decision on Mistry's reappointment has split the Trusts into two factions. On one side are Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who are opposed to Mistry’s term renewal. The other, comprising Darius Khambata, Pramit Jhaveri and Jehangir HC Jehangir, is backing Mistry. Noel Tata is currently the chairman of the Tata Trusts.

As Mistry is ineligible to vote regarding his own term renewal, the outcome at SDTT represents a majority decision. Similarly, at SRTT, considering Jimmy Tata's usual absence from Trust proceedings, the decision effectively achieves majority status. Earlier this week, Tata Trusts had unanimously reappointed Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for life, with the focus shifting to the upcoming decision regarding Mistry's renewal.