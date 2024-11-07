Kamath’s financial support through the Rainmatter Foundation amounts to an impressive Rs 120 crore, a feat that highlights his dedication to social causes, particularly in environmental and sustainability initiatives.

At 38, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has made headlines for his significant philanthropic contributions, earning him a spot as one of India’s youngest philanthropists in the 2024 EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List. Kamath’s financial support through the Rainmatter Foundation amounts to an impressive Rs 120 crore, a feat that highlights his dedication to social causes, particularly in environmental and sustainability initiatives. His achievements place him alongside other impactful young philanthropists like Vivek Vakil (35) from Asian Paints and Adar Poonawalla (43) from the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation.

Adar Poonawalla leads the list as the highest contributor, having donated Rs 142 crore. Nikhil Kamath and his older brother, Nitin Kamath (45), also feature prominently in the list, ranking 15th among those who contributed over Rs 100 crore. The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 includes prominent figures from influential families like the Nadars and Ambanis, showcasing the diversity and dedication of India’s wealthy philanthropists.

This list highlights other rising young philanthropists who have made substantial donations through various organizations. At the top is Vivek Vakil, 35, with Rs 8 crore donated through Asian Paints. He’s followed by Madhavkrishna Singhania, 36, from JK Cement, who also contributed Rs 8 crore, and Sarandhar Singh, 38, of Alkem Laboratories, with a Rs 7 crore donation. Nikhil Kamath stands out for his Rs 120 crore contribution through Rainmatter Foundation, placing him among the top in the younger age bracket. Other notable names include Varun Amar Vakil, 40, and Raghavpat Singhania, 40, both donating around Rs 7-8 crore through their associated companies.

The list underscores the growing trend of younger entrepreneurs and business leaders stepping into philanthropy, channeling substantial resources into social and environmental causes. It reflects an inspiring shift in India’s wealth landscape, where younger leaders are making notable impacts beyond their corporate achievements, helping to shape a future focused on sustainable growth and community welfare.