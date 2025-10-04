Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

His net worth has surpassed that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently joined the billionaire club and is the wealthiest Hindi film star. Pandey also now ranks among India's fastest wealth creators alongside top businessmen. Let us tell you more about him here.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

    Alakh Pandey, co-founder of the edtech firm Physics Wallah, has seen a momentous surge in his net worth over the last year, bringing his name into the prestigious Hurun India Rich List 2025. His net worth has surpassed that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently joined the billionaire club and is the wealthiest Hindi film star. Pandey also now ranks among India's fastest wealth creators alongside top businessmen. Let us tell you more about him here.

    What is known about Alakh Pandey's journey?

    Pandey, aged 34 years, born in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, is among the youngest entrepreneurs in India. He studied Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in mechanical engineering from Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur, but dropped out of the course in the third year. He launched Physics Wallah as a YouTube channel in 2016, gaining widespread popularity among engineering aspirants across the country and expanding the channel into a major edtech platform over the years.

    What is Alakh Pandey's net worth?

    Pandey's net worth has seen tremendous rise despite Physics Wallah registering significant losses over the past few financial years. The edtech firm posted a loss of Rs 243 crore in financial year (FY) ending 2025. Its total revenue was recorded at Rs 2,886 crore, up from Rs 1,940 in the previous financial year. This comes as Physics Wallah is gearing up for its share market debut (IPO) later this year. According to latest reports, Pandey has a net worth of Rs 14,510 crore, well more than Khan's Rs 12,490 crore net worth.

