In the heart of South Mumbai, a grand estate in the posh Cuffe Parade area, was acquired by Yohan Poonawala and his wife, Michelle Poonawala. This residence, sprawling across 30,000 square feet, is rumoured to be valued at over Rs 500 crore.

Sources indicate that while the exact price remains undisclosed, the mansion’s worth is substantially above the rumoured estimate, given the area’s high-value real estate and the mansion’s unique attributes.

The Poonawalas’ new house will serve as their second home, with their primary residence being Poonawala House in Pune. Michelle, known for her exquisite taste, will oversee the mansion’s renovation. The renovated space will feature Michelle’s renowned art collection and a showcase of Yohan’s impressive automobile collection—an assemblage valued at over Rs 100 crore, surpassing even Mukesh Ambani's famed collection and that of industrialists Anil Ambani and Gautam Singhania.

Who is Yohan Poonawala?

The Poonawala family, among India’s wealthiest, continues to maintain a low profile, with Yohan Poonawala being the elder cousin of Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala.

Born in 1972 to business tycoon Jawarai Poonawala and Behroze, Yohan is an alumnus of Bishop’s School in Pune. His collection of vehicles, once starting with a 1931 Chevrolet, has evolved alongside his family's rise to prominence, reflecting his enduring passion and success.

Yohan Poonawala’s car collection includes iconic vehicles such as the Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, and Lamborghini Gallardo. His passion for automobiles is matched by his interest in horse racing, and his fleet of luxurious cars, including private helicopters, is a testament to his affluent lifestyle.

Yohan Poonawala is the chairman of Poonawala Engineering Group, and his wife, Michelle is renowned for her role at MYP Design Studio.