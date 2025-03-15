Together with his wife Yasmeen Premji, Azim Premji oversees the Azim Premji Foundation, dedicated to assisting those in need.

Azim Premji, one of India’s wealthiest businessmen and a renowned philanthropist, has left an enduring impact on the global technology industry. From taking over a family business to building it into the software powerhouse Wipro, his journey is a testament to vision and perseverance. His wife, Yasmeen Premji, has also played a vital role in advancing their philanthropic efforts, adding to the couple’s remarkable legacy.

Azim Premji's wife Yasmeen Premji is currently performing charitable work through the Azim Premji Foundation. As per the report, she started her career as an assistant editor for the design publication Inside Outside. The estimated net worth of Yasmeen Premji is Rs 1,14,400 crores.

Azim Premji’s son Rishad Premji is an executive chairman of Wipro. After about 53 years of leading the international corporation to new heights, Azim Premji turned the helm over to his son, Rishad Premji. Before taking on the position of Executive Chairman in 2019, Rishad joined Wipro in 2007 and held a number of positions. Rishad Premji, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from Wesleyan University in the United States, was NASSCOM's chairman during the 2018–19 fiscal year. He currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited, a company with over 250,000 workers spread across six continents.

In 2005, Rishad married his childhood friend Aditi. They have a boy named Rohaan and a daughter named Rhea. The family lives in Epsilon, Bengaluru's most prestigious gated community, which is also home to several well-known businesspeople including Varun Berry, Managing Director of Britannia, and Byju Raveendran, Co-Founder of Byju.

Due to a pay cut, Rishad's total compensation for FY 2024 was Rs 6.41 crore. According to NDTV, this amount is expected to rise in the upcoming cycle. With a net worth of $19.2 billion (Rs 160473 crore), the Premji family is among the richest in India, according to Forbes.