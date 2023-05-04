Search icon
Meet Yash Sonakia, visually-impaired BTech student who bagged whopping package at Microsoft, his salary is...

Yash Sonakia been hired by Microsoft to work for the Bangalore office as a software engineer with whopping placement package worth Rs 47 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

The two ingredients needed for success are enthusiasm and determination. Many people achieve their significant goals by overcoming life's challenges because they view their weaknesses as stepping stones rather than obstacles. Yash Sonakia from Madhya Pradesh, who was born blind, is the ideal example of unshakable willpower. 

Who is Yash Sonakia?

In 2021, Yash Sonakia, a Madhya Pradesh native, graduated with a B. Tech from the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) from Indore. Since the day of his birth, Yash Sonakia has battled glaucoma, and at the age of eight, he became visually impaired.

Father of Yash Sonkia, Yashpal Sonkia, manages a canteen. Up until the fifth standard, Yash received his education in a school for students with disabilities. He was then sent to the normal school after this. His sister assisted him with this, particularly in maths and science.

Although he has a visual problem, he did not let this stop him from succeeding and received a job offer from Microsoft, one of the biggest IT companies in the world, at a salary of Rs 47 lakh per year. He has been hired by the company to work for the Bangalore office. He was initially assigned to work from home. His hiring is for a software engineer position.

How did he land on Rs 47 lakh package?

After finishing his coursework with the aid of a screen reader, Yash Sonakia began looking for employment and submitted an application to Microsoft after learning how to code. Sonakia has been chosen for the position of software engineer in the company's Bengaluru branch following an online test and interview. 

Another BTech student who received massive package

Yasir M, a second Lovely Professional University B.Tech student, set a new record for placement by earning a commendable package worth Rs 3 crore. A B.Tech from the 2018 class has received a Rs 3 crore offer from a German multinational corporation.

