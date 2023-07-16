Headlines

Business

Meet Yash Jain, entrepreneur who made Rs 50 crore in 5 months through this business

Youthful entrepreneur Yash Jain's NimbusPost achieves multi-crore success in e-commerce, making waves in the industry.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

In the era of technological advancements, young entrepreneurs have been presented with abundant opportunities to embark on startup ventures at a remarkably young age. Yash Jain, a visionary youth with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, embarked on his journey at the age of 18 when he co-founded NimbusPost alongside Rajeev Pratap. Today, their company has achieved remarkable success in the E-commerce industry, boasting a turnover in crores.

Originally from Bhilai, Chattisgarh, Yash Jain attributes his success as an entrepreneur to his rich academic background. In 2018, he founded NimbusPost, a rapidly growing provider of hassle-free shipping solutions known for its expansive reach and unwavering commitment to customer support. With a primary focus on startups and new entrepreneurs, NimbusPost aims to resolve the everyday challenges faced by e-commerce business owners.

NimbusPost stands out by offering an extensive range of services designed to cater to the unique needs of its clients. From domestic and international shipping solutions to worldwide warehousing and fulfillment services, the company has garnered a strong reputation for its efficient and reliable logistics solutions.

Yash Jain, in a recent interview, emphasized the pivotal role of leadership in cultivating a positive work culture. He firmly believes that organizations striving for high sales and market value can achieve such goals through the implementation of employee-friendly policies. Jain advocates for the creation of a productive, stable, and healthy environment that supports and empowers employees to reach their full potential.

Reports indicate that NimbusPost achieved an impressive annual turnover of Rs 50 crore in 2022. Undeterred by their accomplishments, Yash Jain and his team have set ambitious targets, aiming to reach a turnover of Rs 350 crores by 2023.

Collaborating with major delivery partners such as Delhivery, FedEx, Blue Dart, Gati, Xpressbees, and Shadowfax, among others, NimbusPost handles over two million transactions on a daily basis. This remarkable success can be attributed to their utilization of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology and the expertise of a dedicated team comprising more than two hundred technologically sound engineers and logistics experts. With team members ranging in age from 25 to 40, NimbusPost ensures the delivery of top-quality services to its clients.

Yash Jain's entrepreneurial journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring young entrepreneurs, showcasing the potential for success in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of E-commerce. Through his determination, leadership, and commitment to excellence, Yash Jain has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

