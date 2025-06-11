She built the bulk of her wealth from a company she no longer works at. Guo made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2018.

Lucy Guo is one of the richest women in the world. She recently dethroned music icon Taylor Swift as the youngest self-made female billionaire. The 30-year-old is a Carnegie Mellon University dropout. She now runs Passes, a platform for creators to share advice and more. Before founding Passes, Guo co-founded artificial intelligence company Scale AI with Alexandr Wang in 2016. However, she left it in 2018 and retained a 5 per cent stake.

Who is Lucy Guo?

Born in 1994, Guo was raised in Fremont, California, by Chinese immigrant parents. An internet entrepreneur, Guo began coding as early as second grade. By her teenage years, she was creating bots for online games like Neopets and selling virtual goods for real money. She later enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University to study computer science but dropped out in 2014 after receiving the prestigious USD 100,000 Thiel Fellowship.

She has also worked at Facebook and Snapchat. Guo later joined Quora, where she met Alexandr Wang. Together, they co-founded Scale AI in 2016. Guo led operations and production design while Wang served as CEO. She was 21 back then.

Lucy Guo's net worth

According to Forbes, Guo has a real-time net worth of USD 1.3 billion or Rs 11128 crore, as per Forbes. She built the bulk of her wealth from a company (Scale) she no longer works at. Guo made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2018. She still drives a Honda Civic and flies commercial despite being a billionaire. She’s the only woman under 40 on Forbes' billionaire list. She lives in Los Angeles, California, US.

