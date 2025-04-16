Recently, his fortune fell by USD 12.5 billion after his company's shares plunged following an unexpected drop in first-quarter sales.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a massive business empire in several sectors. The billionaire has also built Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. It is reportedly the largest luxury shopping mall in India, which hosts some of the world's most famous high-end luxury fashion brands. One such brand is Louis Vuitton, which occupies a total of four units spanning 7,365 square feet in Jio World Plaza. Reports suggest that the monthly rent of the four units is Rs 40.5 lakh. Louis Vuitton is the iconic French fashion brand known for its premium handbags, luggage, and fashion accessories. The luxury brand is owned by the world's 6th richest man, Bernard Arnault. He is the chairman and CEO of LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, which oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

Bernard Arnault's net worth

The 76-year-old billionaire has a real-time net worth of USD 145.3 billion, as per Forbes. Recently, his fortune fell by USD 12.5 billion (7.90 per cent), after LVMH shares plunged following an unexpected drop in first quarter sales. Despite this, Arnault remains Europe’s richest person and the sixth richest in the world on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list. Arnault's holding company, Agache, backs venture capital firm Aglaé Ventures, which has investments in businesses such as Netflix and TikTok parent company ByteDance. Arnault's five children all work at LVMH. In July 2022, he proposed a reorganisation of his holding company Agache to become a limited partnership.

